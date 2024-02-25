Home

Akhilesh Yadav Joins Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra In Agra; Gives Slogan ‘BJP Haatao, Desh Bachao…’

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav says, "...I would like to thank the public...In the coming days, the biggest challenge is to save the democracy, and the Constitution, to fulfill the dreams of Dr BR Ambedkar, that has been ruined by the BJP... 'BJP haatao, desh bachao..."

Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav joins Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for the party's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Agra on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Agra: In a major boost to INDIA bloc, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has joined Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Agra. Earlier, the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh had made it clear that he would join the yatra after the seat-sharing deal was done and now, as the seat-sharing deal is finalized for Uttar Pradesh, the top SP leader has joined the congress leaders in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: At Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Agra, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav says, “…I would like to thank the public…In the coming days, the biggest challenge is to save the democracy, and the Constitution, to fulfill the dreams of Dr BR Ambedkar, that has… https://t.co/aadyvPO6fI pic.twitter.com/9N25MliuF3 — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2024

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav Thanks People

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has said, “… If you are poor then you will face injustice in this country 24 hours… The reason for hatred is injustice, so we have added the word justice in our journey …”

“BSP’s Working Style Different From Capitalist Parties,” says Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati on Sunday called her party different from “the capitalist parties of the country.”

She said her party is not just a political one but a movement inspired by the ideals of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. The party is dedicated to the mission of ensuring self-respect for the marginalised.

“The policy and working style of the party are different from those of the capitalist parties in the country. The party also fields candidates, keeping this in mind in the elections,” she added further.

The development comes as BSP MP from Ambedkar Nagar, Ritesh Pandey, resigned from the BSP on Sunday to join the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

Pandey joined the BJP in the presence of UP Deputy CM, Brajesh Pathak, along with other state leaders.

Meanwhile, amid the widening rift over the INDIA bloc and the speculation that many Congress leaders would jump ship to the BJP, Mayawati reiterated that there is no alliance with any party ahead of the Lok Sabha election and said that her party will contest the election alone.

Notably, the BSP chief had earlier said that her party may consider an alliance only after the elections are over. Also, on December 21, 2023, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati lashed out at member parties of the INDIA bloc, especially the Samajwadi Party (SP), which can be seen as her message to the INDIA Bloc.

(With inputs from agencies)

