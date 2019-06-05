New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav celebrated Eid on Wednesday by attending prayers at the Eidgah in Lucknow on Wednesday.

Best wishes for a blessed and joyous #EidAlFitr. Eid Mubarak! — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) June 4, 2019

The former Chief Minister said, “I have got the opportunity to congratulate everyone from this Eidgah again. I have been coming here for a very long time.”

Along with celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr, the political leaders also celebrated World Environment Day which is observed on June 5 every year. All three of them along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were spotted planting saplings.

Lucknow: UP CM Yogi Adityanath plants a sapling at his residence on the occasion of #WorldEnvironmentDay pic.twitter.com/LScn8xzDkw — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 5, 2019

Yadav also talked about the need to protect the environment and said, “I think the land is bigger than our own mother and we should take to give a protective and healthy environment to next generation.”

He concluded by taking an oath to protect the sacred “Ganga-Jamuni Tehjeeb”.

Many other political leaders like President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi and Rajnath Singh have also extended their greetings on the occasion of Eid on Twitter.

With ANI inputs