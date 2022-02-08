Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party on Tuesday released its manifesto ‘Samajwadi Vachan Patra’ for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly election 2022. The Samajwadi party gave a tagline of ‘Satya Vachan, Atoot Vaada’ (True words, unbroken promise) to its ‘Vachan Patra’. Releasing the manifesto, Samajwadi Chief Akhilesh Yadav said when the party came to power in Uttar Pradesh in 2021, it fulfilled all promises made in its manifesto then. “With ‘Satya Vachan, Atoot Vaada’, we are going to people with this document as the manifesto for 2022,” he added.Also Read - Lucknow East Assembly Election 2022: BJP Has Held This Seat For 25 Years. Will It be Able to Repeat History?

In the manifesto, the Samajwadi party promised that by 2025, its government will make farmers ‘debt free’. It said ‘krin mukti’ laws will implemented to benefit most poor farmers. The party promised minimum support price (MSP) for all crops to farmers. It also promised that sugarcane farmers in the state will get payments within 15 day, and said a corpus will be formed for this if required. Also Read - Samajwadi Party Releases List of 24 Candidates, Fields Sabhawati Shukla Against CM Adityanath

“All farmers will get free power for irrigation, interest-free loan, insurance, and pension arrangements will be made,” Yadav said while releasing the manifesto. Also Read - Bhadohi: Can Samajwadi Party Wrest Control From BJP?

Yadav has held back the Samajwadi Party’s manifesto for the upcoming polls till now, saying that he has decided to wait for the BJP to declare their manifesto first. The Vachan Patra was released after BJP has released its manifesto for UP assembly polls earlier today.

The manifesto also promised to bring urban employment guarantee Act on the lines of MGNREGS. There would 33 per cent reservation to women in government jobs, including in the police department,” said Yadav.

The former Chief Minister promised free education for girls from primary classes till post-graduation. He said a ‘Kanya Vidhya Dhan’ scheme will be launched again under which girls clearing their class 12th board exam will get a one-time amount of Rs 36,000, reported Hindustan Times.

The party also promised to relaunch ‘Samajwadi Pension’ scheme, under which elderly people, needy women and families in the below poverty level (BPL)-category will get Rs 18,000 every year. “This will benefit nearly one crore families,” said Yadav.