Akhilesh Says ‘Vehicle Could Overturn’ As UP Police Shift Atiq Ahmed To Prayagraj From Gujarat

The former Samajwadi Party leader will be produced before a court in Prayagraj that is scheduled to pass an order on March 28 in a kidnapping case in which he is an accused.

The UP cops arrived in Ahmedabad on Sunday morning to transport Atiq Ahmed to Prayragraj in the next 36 hours.

UP Cops Get Atiq Ahmed’s Custody: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday secured the custody of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed who is being brought to Prayagraj from Sabarmati central jail in Gujarat. The former Samajwadi Party leader will be produced before a court in Prayagraj that is scheduled to pass an order on March 28 in a kidnapping case in which he is an accused. The UP cops arrived in Ahmedabad on Sunday morning to transport Atiq Ahmed to Prayragraj in the next 36 hours. All accused in the case, including Atiq Ahmed, have been directed to be produced before the court on that day.

WATCH: UP Police Get Custody Of Atiq Ahmed

#WATCH | Gujarat: Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed (in white headgear) steps out of Sabarmati Jail as a team of Prayagraj Police takes him with them. As per a UP Court’s order, the verdict in a kidnapping case will be pronounced on March 28. All accused in the case, including… pic.twitter.com/9kDMGYBFVC — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2023

Ati Ahmed has been lodged in Sabarmati Central jail in Gujarat since 2019 following the order of the Supreme Court. Atiq claimed that he and his family have been falsely implicated as accused in the Umesh Pal murder case in Prayagraj and he may be killed in a fake encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Police. The gangster-turned-politician, in his plea, claimed that he fears for his life as he believes that in all likelihood he will be killed in a fake encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Atiq is named in over 100 criminal cases which also includes the recent Umesh Pal murder case, police said. Raju Pal, the MLA from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) was shot dead in 2005. Umesh Pal, a key witness in this murder case, was gunned down outside his residence in Prayagraj on February 24 this year.

‘Vehicle Could Overturn’: Akhilesh Yadav’s Jibe On Yogi Govt

Samajwadi Party Chief was quick to react to the development that UP Police is bringing Atiq Ahmed to Prayagraj. Taking a jibe at the ruling Yogi government, Akhilesh said, “The CM (Yogi Adityanath) must have told him (UP Minister JPS Rathore) earlier where and how the car would be overturned. If you take help from Google and America, they will show how and when the car was overturned.”

BJP’s JPS Rathore shot back at Akhilesh by saying “As far as ‘car getting overturned’ is concerned, I just said that a criminal after being arrested by police should seat calmly in a car so that he reaches jail safely. If he thinks to run away from the car, then there might be disbalance and car might overturn.”

UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak also dismissed Akhilesh Yadav’s remark and said, “We are following the orders of the court. Whatever the court says will be done. These kinds of talks don’t matter.”

UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak also dismissed Akhilesh Yadav's remark and said, "We are following the orders of the court. Whatever the court says will be done. These kinds of talks don't matter."