Akhilesh Yadav’s early move for UP Assembly election: Poll preparation or a power play against Congress in Saharanpur?

Ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the Samajwadi Party has sparked political uproar by releasing its first list of five candidates. Interestingly, seat-sharing negotiations with the Congress party are still ongoing, and the two parties held a second round of discussions on November 24.

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Akhilesh’s early move for UP Assembly election: Poll preparation or a power play against Congress in Saharanpur? (PTI)

UP Election 2027: Preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections have begun. Seat-sharing talks are underway between the Samajwadi Party and the Congress. A second round of discussions between the two parties took place on November 24th. It was expected that the talks would progress and an attempt would be made to reach a consensus on seat sharing, but Akhilesh Yadav surprised everyone by releasing the first list of five candidates. This has raised many questions in coalition politics. After all, when there was no seat sharing agreement between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, why did Akhilesh announce the candidates so quickly? Is this merely election preparation or an attempt to send a political message to the Congress and, especially, Imran Masood? The most discussed issue is the two seats in Saharanpur. Let’s understand the full story.

Who is in the first list of SP?

The Samajwadi Party announced its candidates for five assembly seats on November 24th. The list includes four seats in Western Uttar Pradesh and one in Bundelkhand. The party has nominated Omar Ali Khan from Behat, Ashu Malik from Saharanpur, Nahid Hasan from Kairana, Mehboob Ali from Amroha, and Jyoti Lodhi from Lalitpur. These five candidates reaffirm their faith in four sitting MLAs, while Jyoti Lodhi has been given a chance in Lalitpur. The party has also issued the slogan, “This time, the PDA will vote unitedly.” However, more than the five names on the list, the announcement of candidates for the two seats in Saharanpur is generating considerable discussion.

Stakes came after Imran Khan’s ‘I am not begging’ statement

The timing of the SP’s first list is being interpreted with various political implications. In fact, on November 24, news emerged of the SP’s offer to give 26 seats to the Congress. Congress MP Imran Masood expressed his displeasure over this. He reacted sharply, saying that he did not know when the seats would be offered, but that he was not begging anyone. Following Imran’s statement, the SP released its first list that evening. This included the Behat and Saharanpur assembly seats in Saharanpur district. This is why the announcement of candidates is being linked to Imran Masood’s statement and the Congress’s claim.

Tickets announced without Congress’ consent?

According to media reports, this announcement by the SP has fueled resentment within the alliance. Imran Masood has objected to the announcement of SP candidates for the Behat and Saharanpur constituencies. He believes that announcing candidates in this manner before a seat-sharing agreement has been reached is against the spirit of the alliance.