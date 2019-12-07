New Delhi: Politics took the centre stage even before the body of Unnao woman who was set on fire reached the village on Saturday. Former chief ministers Mayawati and Akhilesh tore into the Yogi Adityanath government for failing to ensure women’s safety in the state. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, too, met the family members of the victim.

Akhilesh Sits on Dharna

Sitting outside the state Assembly building in Lucknow, the Samajwadi Party leader demanded the resignation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. “Till the day Uttar Pradesh chief minister, state home secretary and DGP don’t resign, justice will not be done. We will conduct a shokh sabha (condolence meet) in all districts of the state over the Unnao rape case,” he said.

“This is an extremely condemnable incident. This is a black day. It is not the first such incident under this BJP government. The chief minister had said in this very assembly, ‘apradhiyon ko thok diya jayega’ (convicts will be shot), they could not save the life of a daughter,” Akhilesh said.

Isn’t UP Governor a woman, asks Mayawati

Urging Governor Anandiben Patel to take up the issue of women’s safety in the state, Mayawati said that not a single day goes by in Up without a case of crime against women. “The UP Governor is a woman. She can understand the pain of other women. The UP government doesn’t look very concerned. I’d like to request her to fulfil her constitutional obligations to stop these incidents of crimes against women and take time-bound action if the state is not doing so,” the former CM said.

Have heard culprits have BJP connection: Priyanka Gandhi

Slamming the Yogi government, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said the CM said that there is no place for criminals in UP, but actually there’s no place for women. “Victim’s whole family has been constantly harassed since last year. I have heard that the culprits have some BJP connection. That is why they were being shielded. There is no fear among criminals in the state,” Priyanka said.