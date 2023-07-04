Home

Huge Traffic Jam Reported As Container Truck Overturns Near Nizamuddin Bridge

According to traffic police, a container truck overturned on the road near the Nizamuddin Bridge on Tuesday morning which led to traffic congestion.

Huge Traffic Jam Reported As Container Truck Overturns Near Nizamuddin Bridge. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: After a container truck overturned on Tuesday, creating serpentine lines of vehicles in the region, heavy traffic was reported on roadways close to the Nizamuddin Bridge in this city, according to the police. The traffic police stated that there were no fatalities or injuries. Cranes were used to remove the truck and the container from the stretch, and the traffic flow was controlled, a PTI report said.



What Traffic Police Are Saying

According to traffic police, a container truck overturned on the road near the Nizamuddin Bridge on Tuesday morning, which led to traffic congestion. First the container overturned, and subsequently the truck also overturned, a traffic police official said. However, no injuries were reported, the official said.

A team of traffic police personnel deployed a crane and managed to get the truck removed from the road. However, since the container was very heavy, other cranes that had the capacity to pull such a huge container were brought in, he said, adding that the container was finally removed from the particular stretch by evening.

However, to ease traffic congestion on the specific route, necessary diversions were made, the traffic official said. “After hours of efforts, both the truck and the container were removed from the road, and traffic was regulated,” he added.

Traffic Near Akshardham Temple is affected.

Meanwhile, vehicles were also seen moving slowly near Akshardham Temple due to heavy traffic jams there. The breakdown of two DTC buses near the Maharani Bagh intersection also led to traffic congestion.

(With PTI Inputs)

