Akshay Kumar, owner of the Ranchi-Delhi air ambulance that crashed in Jharkhand’s Chatra, started Redbird Airways in…, his net worth is…

"All seven on board the air ambulance were killed in the crash. The plane was on the way to Delhi from Ranchi," Chatra Deputy Commissioner Keerthishree G told PTI.

New Delhi: All seven persons on board an air ambulance died after the aircraft crashed near Simaria in Jharkhand’s Chatra district. The Beechcraft C90 air ambulance, operated by Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd, was en route to Delhi from Ranchi when it crashed on Monday (February 23) evening in the Bariatu Panchayat area of Simaria, killing all seven onboard, including two pilots.

According to the reports, within 20-25 minutes of departure, the plane lost communication and radar contact with air traffic controllers. It was later found crashed inside a forested area near Simaria, in the Kasaria/Bariatu Panchayat region of Chatra district.

Who is the owner of Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd?

Akshay Kumar is the founder of Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd. Founded in 2018, Akshay serves as the company’s managing director and promoter. Based in Delhi, the company provides charter flight services, air ambulance operations and other general aviation services.

As per the media reports, Akshay Kumar has 14 years of experience in the aviation industry and is professionally qualified as an aircraft engineer. Founded in 2018, the company obtained its Air Operator Permit (NSOP) in August 2019, enabling it to conduct charter operations and specialized medical evacuation flights.

Redbird Airways is currently said to be in a growth phase and is expanding its fleet of business jets to support both domestic and international operations.

Redbird Airways Private Limited is an unlisted private company incorporated on 03 April, 2018. It is classified as a private limited company. It’s authorized share capital is INR 10.00 crore and the total paid-up capital is INR 10.00 cr. Redbird Airways’s operating revenue range is INR 1 cr – 100 cr for the financial year ending on 31 March, 2021.

Services provided by Redbird Airways:

Air charter services

Air ambulance services

Corporate jet services

Private jet services

Wedding charters

Helicopter flower-dropping services

All You Need to Know About the plane crash:

As per the officials, the crash took place shortly after the aircraft operated by Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd took off from Ranchi airport at 7.11 pm on February 23. “All seven on board the air ambulance were killed in the crash. The plane was on the way to Delhi from Ranchi,” Chatra Deputy Commissioner Keerthishree G told PTI.

“The aircraft went missing around 7.30 p.m.. It crashed at Bariatu Panchayat area in Simaria,” she said, adding that the site of the crash is located deep inside a forest.

SDPO Shubham Khandelwal told PTI that the bodies of all seven persons on board have been retrieved. They have been identified as Captain Vivek Vikas Bhagat, Captain Savrajdeep Singh, Sanjay Kumar, Dr Vikas Kumar Gupta, Sachin Kumar Mishra, Archana Devi, and Dhuru Kumar.

