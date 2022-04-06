Mandya: Mohammed Hussain, father of Muskan Khan who was purportedly praised by Ayman Al-Zawahiri, the chief of the global terror organization Al Qaeda, has reacted coldly to the “praise” heaped on his daughter by the terror group’s chief.Also Read - Al Qaeda Releases Video on Hijab Row, Karnataka Minister Says "Unseen Hands Behind Hijab Row" Confirmed

Ayman Al-Zawahiri had described Muskan as "the Noble Woman from India" for wearing a hijab while going to the college and responding to the group of saffron shawls clad boys' holler of "Jai Shri Ram" with her own cry of "Allah-hu-Akbar."

Further shaming the Al-Qaeda chief, Mohammed Hussain on Wednesday said that his daughter is more interested in studies and that his family does not want any "unwanted attention".

“It has become a big headache for us. We do not know him. I saw Zawahiri for the first time. We are happy here and living together with everyone like brothers and sisters in Mandya district of Karnataka,” he said adding that the terror outfit talking about his daughter “creates confusions”.

“It is wrong to drag Muskan. I request them, do not drag the matter any further. We do not want him to talk about us. Why is he talking? Muskan saw the video today. Talking about her is wrong. She is a student, and she is interested in studies. She does not want all this,” he said.

Hussain added, “We were born and brought up in Mandya. We are happy and peaceful here.”

“There are rumours spread about crores of rupees given to Muskan which is false,” he said, adding, “Let the agencies conduct the investigation. There are no qualms about it.”

He said that there was no need for the money and they have sufficient resources gained through hard work.

In the video, Al-Zawahiri is shown praising Muskan Khan, the second-year B. Com student in Mandya who was heckled by a group of students, mostly males, wearing saffron shawls, for entering the college wearing a hijab. They also shouted, “Jai Shri Ram” to which Muskaan retorted by shouting “Allah-hu-Akbar.”