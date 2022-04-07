New Delhi: The global terrorist outfit Al Qaeda chief and one of the world’s most wanted terrorists resurfaced with a new video. In the video, its elusive leader Ayman al-Zawahiri talked about the hijab row in Karnataka, reciting a poem he wrote for the Mandya student, Muskan Khan, who confronted a mob which heckled her for wearing the hijab. Zawahiri also praised her for countering “Jai Shree Ram’ slogan with a “Allah-hu-Akbar” call of her own. He addressed Muskaan as ‘India’s noble lady.’Also Read - Elephant Charges Towards Bus in Kerala's Munnar & Breaks Windshield, Driver Praised For Maintaining Cool | Watch

"May Allah reward her for exposing the reality of Hindu India and the deception of its pagan democracy," the Al-Qaeda chief said in the video, also ending speculations about his death due to natural causes. "…we must shake off the delusions that confound us… we must stop being deceived by the mirage of the pagan Hindu democracy of India, which, to begin with, was never more than a tool to oppress Muslims," said Zawahiri, one of the world's most wanted terrorists.

"Her takbeer inspired me to write a few lines of poetry, in spite of the fact that I am not a poet. I hope that our honourable sister accepts this gift of words from me," he says. Praising the "free media" for circulating Muskan's video. "I call upon them to lay bare the injustice that is taking place, confront this oppression and spread the facts concerning the situation on the ground," he says in the video, as published by the Indian Express.

“We must stop being deceived by the mirage of Hindu democracy of India, which, to begin with, was never more than a tool to oppress Islam. We must realise that in this real world, there is no such thing as ‘human rights’ or ‘respect for the Constitution’ or law, or other such nonsensical conjectural ideas,” he says.

Addressing the Muslims of the Indian sub-continent, he said they must realise that in the real world there is no such thing as ‘human rights’ or ‘respect of the Constitution’ or ‘law’. “It is exactly the same scheme of deception which the West has employed against us, the true nature of which was exposed by France, Holland, and Switzerland when they banned the hijab while allowing public nudity,” he said.

“The enemies of Islam are one and the same who vilify the hijab and assail the Islamic Shariah… It is a war on Islam, its core doctrines, its laws, ethics, and etiquettes.”

Calling for the unity of Muslims from China to the Islamic Maghreb, and from the Caucasus to Somalia, Zawahiri said, “We must rely on Allah alone and actively cooperate with one another.”

“We must realize that the governments imposed on us, specifically in Pakistan and Bangladesh, do not defend us; rather, they defend the very enemies that they have empowered them to fight against us,” he said.

Father Distances Himself On Al-Qaeda Chief’s Comments

Distancing himself from the video statement, Muskaan’s father on Wednesday termed the comments of the terror outfit’s leader as “wrong”, and said he and his family were living peacefully in India.

Noting that such incidents are disturbing the peace of the family, he said the police and state government can initiate any inquiry to ascertain the truth.

“We don’t know anything about it (video), we don’t know who he is. I saw him today for the first time. He has said something in Arabic…..We are all living here with love and trust like brothers,” Mohammad Hussain Khan told reporters in response to a question on Zawahiri’s video.

Queried on Zawahiri praising Muskan, he said, “People say whatever they want….this is unnecessarily causing trouble. We are living peacefully in our country, we don’t want him to talk about us, as he is not related to us… it is wrong, it is an attempt to create division among us.” In the Arabic video clip, with English subtitles provided by SITE Intelligence Group that tracks online activity of white supremacist and jihadist organisations, Zawahiri also reads out a poem, which he says he wrote for “our Mujahid sister” and for her “brave feat”.

Karnataka Hijab Row

The hijab row began in January from a government PU College in Udupi where six students who attended classes wearing headscarves in violation of the stipulated dress code were sent out. It later spread to a few other colleges in nearby Kundapur and Byndoor.

The Karnataka High Court later dismissed all writ petitions filed by Muslim girl students seeking permission to wear a hijab in colleges, saying Hijab is not a part of essential religious practices of Islam.