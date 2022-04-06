Bengaluru: A video has been released purportedly by the global terror organization Al Qaeda in which the organization’s chief Ayman Al-Zawahiri has clearly mentioned the Hijab Row in Karnataka.Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Karnataka Hikes Dearness Allowance For State Government Employees to 27.25% | Deets Inside

Al-Zawahiri is shown praising Muskan Khan, the second-year B. Com student in Mandya who was heckled by a group of students, mostly males, wearing saffron shawls, for entering the college wearing a hijab. They also shouted, "Jai Shri Ram" to which Muskaan retorted by shouting "Allah-hu-Akbar."

The above incident had occurred at the peak of the hijab row in February.

Reacting to the video, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday said the video statement released by Al-Qaeda chief Ayman Al Zawahiri on the hijab row and praising student Muskaan Khan for standing in defence of headscarf and chanting ‘Allah-hu-Akbar’ proves the involvement of “unseen hands” behind the row.

Home and Police department officials are keeping a watch on developments and tracking things in this connection, he added.

“We have been saying this from the beginning, and the High Court too during the hijab verdict had suggested the possibility of some unseen hands behind the hijab row. Now it is proven because Al-Qaeda people are now releasing videos,” said Jnanendra in response to a question on Zawahiri praising Muskaan.

“How things are happening, what is the link. All these things are being looked into by the police. They will find out,” he added.