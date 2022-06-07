New Delhi: Terror group Al-Qaeda has issued a threat letter, dated June 6, stating that it would launch suicide attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. “We shall kill those who affront our Prophet and we shall bind explosives with our bodies and the bodies of our children to blow away the ranks of those who dare to dishonour our Prophet… The saffron terrorists should now await their end in Delhi, Bombay, UP and Gujarat,” the letter states.Also Read - Boycott Qatar Airways Trends On Twitter After Arab Countries Censure Nupur Sharma Remark On Prophet Muhammad

This comes in light of the controversy that has erupted after a few BJP leaders made remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

The BJP on Sunday had suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal as the row over their alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad escalated with protests from some Muslim countries.

Amid demonstrations by Muslim groups and the sharp reaction from countries like Kuwait, Qatar and Iran, the BJP issued a statement asserting that it respects all religions and strongly denounces insults of any religious personality.

Sharma’s comments, made during a TV debate nearly 10 days ago, and Jindal’s now-deleted tweets sparked a Twitter trend calling for a boycott of Indian products in some countries.

BJP youth wing leader arrested for controversial tweets

A BJP youth wing leader was on Tuesday arrested by Kanpur Police for controversial comments on Prophet Muhammad, four days after the violence broke out in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur. “Kanpur Police arrest BJP youth wing leader Harshit Srivastava over his controversial tweet in view of clashes in the district that broke out recently. Case registered,” news agency ANI said.

Nupur Sharma Summoned By Maharashtra Police Over Prophet Remarks

Nupur Sharma, suspended BJP leader, was summoned by the Maharashtra police on Tuesday for her controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad. She has been asked to appear before the investigating officer at the Mumbra police station in Thane district on June 22 to record her statement.

The police have sent the summons to the suspended BJP leader by email as well as speed post, mentioning details of the case registered against her, officials said.