Depression To AIR 85: Meet Alankrita Pandey Who Cracked UPSC Exam In First Attempt

IAS Alankrita successfully cracked the UPSC 2015 exam and secured All India Rank (AIR) 85 in her first attempt. The 2016 batch IAS officer was initially allotted the West Bengal cadre.

Success Story: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is one of the toughest competitive exams in the country, and lakhs of aspirants participate in it, but very few succeed. Cracking the exam is not an easy task, and it requires comprehensive knowledge. Aspirants have to study for hours, sacrificing their comfortable lives to clear this high-profile exam.

Now, imagine an aspirant who is suffering from depression and attending anger management sessions to deal with personal crises while preparing for one of the toughest competitive exams in the country. Is it even possible for such an aspirant to qualify for the exam? Alankrita Pandey not only cracked the civil service exam, but she also secured an impressive All India Rank (AIR) in UPSC 2015, and that too in her first attempt – a once-in-a-lifetime achievement!

Her success story is now inspiring lakhs of aspirants who want to crack competitive exams.

Quick Bio

IAS Alankrita successfully cracked the UPSC 2015 exam and secured All India Rank (AIR) 85 in her first attempt. The 2016 batch IAS officer was initially allotted the West Bengal cadre, but after her marriage with IAS Anshul Agarwal, she was given an inter-cadre transfer to Bihar state.

Alankrita Pandey

Alankrita Pandey comes from a middle-class family in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur city. She completed her graduation in software engineering from the prestigious MNIIT – Allahabad, and after that, she started working for an IT company in the tech city Bangalore.

Depression And Anger Management Sessions

Two years prior to the 2015 civil service exam, she went through a personal crisis that almost jeopardized her personal life. To overcome it, Alankrita had to rely on antidepressants, and at the same time, she was also dealing with anger issues and had to undergo anger management sessions as well.

The Regret

Apart from all these issues, Pandey also had to be constantly counseled by her family and friends. She decided to face the prelims in January 2014 but could not even take it due to the personal crisis. The aggravated situation continued till October 2014, after which things took a turn for the better, and Alankrita decided to leave all her problems behind and face the 2015 UPSC exam.

The Topper Strategy

Alankrita Pandey maintained a disciplined routine, dedicating 8 hours each day to her studies. Her day commenced promptly at 6:00 AM, beginning with a rejuvenating session of jogging and Yoga. These activities helped her prepare both her mind and body for the rigorous 8-hour study session that awaited her.

In moments of overwhelm, Alankrita had a simple but effective technique to lift her spirits. Whenever she felt bogged down by a situation during her UPSC CSE, IAS preparation, she would take a piece of paper and jot down the reasons why she embarked on this noble pursuit in the first place.

This practice never failed to dispel her doubts and fears, rejuvenating her determination. Additionally, she found solace in sharing her feelings with supportive friends and parents, whose unwavering encouragement became a valuable pillar of strength throughout her journey.

By May 2015, Alankrita Pandey had diligently completed the entire syllabus for UPSC CSE. Her unique approach involved focusing on reading a single book 4-5 times and then reinforcing her understanding through thorough revision.

In contrast to the common trend among aspirants, who tend to refer to multiple books for a single subject, Alankrita’s method proved to be highly effective.

Newspapers

Newspapers became the backbone of her UPSC CSE preparation, providing her with valuable insights and current affairs knowledge. In addition, she utilised the internet as a resource for gathering information and formulating effective strategies.

Alankrita chose Public Administration as her optional subject, showcasing her thoughtful and well-planned approach towards the tough examination.

