Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday appointed Alapan Bandyopadhyay as her Chief Advisor. As per the new order, Bandyopadhyay, who was serving as the Chief Secretary of the state, will take on the new role from June 1 for a period of three years. HK Dwivedi was appointed as the new West Bengal Chief Secretary. Also Read - Mamata Skips Cyclone Yaas Review Meeting With PM Modi, Centre Recalls Her Chief Secretary | Key Developments