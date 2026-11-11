  • India News
  • News
  • India
  • Alarming: Delhis PM2.5 levels crossed 3,000 on Diwali night, data from 36 stations reported missing

Alarming: Delhi’s PM2.5 levels crossed 3,000 on Diwali night, data from 36 stations reported missing

After data from pollution monitoring stations in Delhi went missing on Diwali night, the data released showed that PM levels had crossed 3000.

Edited by: Nivedita Dash
Updated: November 11, 2026, 10:32 AM IST
Alarming: Delhi's PM2.5 levels crossed 3,000 on Diwali night, data from 36 stations was missing
Alarming: Delhi's PM2.5 levels crossed 3,000 on Diwali night, data from 36 stations was missing (PTI)

On the night of Diwali, data disappeared from most of Delhi’s pollution monitoring stations, raising questions about their reliability.

Minimum data released by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) shows that the concentration of particulate matter (PM) increased several times beyond the prescribed limit early Monday morning.

Read more: Delhi Pollution: When will Delhi-NCR’s air quality improve? IMD issues fresh update on air pollution

The permissible limit for PM 2.5 is 60 micrograms per cubic meter and for PM 10 is 100 micrograms per cubic meter. In comparison, the level had reached 3,000.

By midnight, data from 36 stations disappeared

At 7 p.m. Sunday, only one monitoring station was reporting data. However, by midnight, the number had risen to 36. Manoj Kumar, an analyst at the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, says that Central Pollution Control Board data for that night is still unavailable.

Experts say that numerous studies have shown that high levels of PM2.5 increase the risk of heart attack and stroke, and that children, the elderly, and asthma patients are particularly vulnerable.

PLACE PM 2.5 (µg/m³) PM 10 (µg/m³)
RK Puram 2,389 2,881
Anand Vihar 1,670 3,490
Commonwealth Sports Complex 2,471 2,928
Dwarka Sector Eight 1,996 2,196
Ashok Vihar 2,589 3,425

Rain in Delhi today?

On November 11, Delhi-NCR is expected to be cloudy and rain is expected in some areas. The Meteorological Department has also predicted strong winds, with wind speeds reaching 40 to 45 kilometers per hour. People are hoping that the rain and strong winds will reduce pollution. But will Delhiites truly find relief from the toxic air? Or will the weather change briefly and the situation return to normal? This is the biggest question currently plaguing the capital.

People forced to breathe in toxic atmosphere

Although the government is making numerous claims and promises to reduce pollution and improve air quality, these claims and promises seem to have no bearing on reality. Consequently, people are forced to breathe in toxic air.

No improvement in air quality

Overall, air quality in various areas of Delhi is in the poor category. In such a situation, the prospect of Delhi’s residents enjoying a healthy environment seems unlikely. Meanwhile, there was no improvement in air quality yesterday, Tuesday. On Wednesday, the AQI surpassed 400, which is considered extremely dangerous. It’s worth noting that people burst firecrackers in abundance on Diwali, which has significantly polluted Delhi’s atmosphere. As a result, people are forced to breathe in suffocating air today.

Related News

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

About the Author

Nivedita Dash

Nivedita Dash

Nivedita Dash is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where she leads a dynamic editorial team and oversees the platform’s daily news operations. With over 15 years of experience in Digital and Pr ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.