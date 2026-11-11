Alarming: Delhi’s PM2.5 levels crossed 3,000 on Diwali night, data from 36 stations reported missing

After data from pollution monitoring stations in Delhi went missing on Diwali night, the data released showed that PM levels had crossed 3000.

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Alarming: Delhi's PM2.5 levels crossed 3,000 on Diwali night, data from 36 stations was missing (PTI)

On the night of Diwali, data disappeared from most of Delhi’s pollution monitoring stations, raising questions about their reliability.

Minimum data released by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) shows that the concentration of particulate matter (PM) increased several times beyond the prescribed limit early Monday morning.

The permissible limit for PM 2.5 is 60 micrograms per cubic meter and for PM 10 is 100 micrograms per cubic meter. In comparison, the level had reached 3,000.

By midnight, data from 36 stations disappeared

At 7 p.m. Sunday, only one monitoring station was reporting data. However, by midnight, the number had risen to 36. Manoj Kumar, an analyst at the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, says that Central Pollution Control Board data for that night is still unavailable.

Experts say that numerous studies have shown that high levels of PM2.5 increase the risk of heart attack and stroke, and that children, the elderly, and asthma patients are particularly vulnerable.

PLACE PM 2.5 (µg/m³) PM 10 (µg/m³) RK Puram 2,389 2,881 Anand Vihar 1,670 3,490 Commonwealth Sports Complex 2,471 2,928 Dwarka Sector Eight 1,996 2,196 Ashok Vihar 2,589 3,425

Rain in Delhi today?

On November 11, Delhi-NCR is expected to be cloudy and rain is expected in some areas. The Meteorological Department has also predicted strong winds, with wind speeds reaching 40 to 45 kilometers per hour. People are hoping that the rain and strong winds will reduce pollution. But will Delhiites truly find relief from the toxic air? Or will the weather change briefly and the situation return to normal? This is the biggest question currently plaguing the capital.

People forced to breathe in toxic atmosphere

Although the government is making numerous claims and promises to reduce pollution and improve air quality, these claims and promises seem to have no bearing on reality. Consequently, people are forced to breathe in toxic air.

No improvement in air quality

Overall, air quality in various areas of Delhi is in the poor category. In such a situation, the prospect of Delhi’s residents enjoying a healthy environment seems unlikely. Meanwhile, there was no improvement in air quality yesterday, Tuesday. On Wednesday, the AQI surpassed 400, which is considered extremely dangerous. It’s worth noting that people burst firecrackers in abundance on Diwali, which has significantly polluted Delhi’s atmosphere. As a result, people are forced to breathe in suffocating air today.