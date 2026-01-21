Home

Meet Albinder Dhindsa, the man who will replace Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal as Eternal CEO, his net worth is…

Eternal has a new top leader. Albinder Dhindsa, who runs Blinkit, is now the CEO of the whole group. He is taking over for the founder, Deepinder Goyal. Deepinder is moving into a new role as vice chairman to focus on big plans for the company.

Deepinder Goyal, co-founder and CEO of Eternal Ltd-which owns food ordering platform Zomato and quick commerce firm Blinkit is reportedly handing over his CEO duties to his successor Albinder Singh Dhindsa. Announced on Wednesday, Dhindsa will be taking over as the new Group Chief Executive Officer of Eternal from Goyal as of 1 February 2026.

Founded over a decade ago by Goyal and Pankaj Chaddah, Zomato started as a restaurant discovery platform before diversifying into food delivery services. The Gurugram-based startup also counts Blinkit among its acquisitions, having bought the quick commerce firm in 2022. Its recent rebranding to Eternal also highlighted Zomato’s focus on businesses other than food delivery, such as supply chain services, events and hyperlocal.

Here’s everything you need to know about Goyal and Dhindsa.

The Growth Story of Zomato Under Deepinder Goyal

Deepinder Goyal started Zomato in 2008 with his friend Pankaj Chaddah. At first it was a website that helped people find food places. Over time, the company grew very fast. By 2018 Zomato became a big company worth more than $1 billion. In 2021 it was listed on the Indian stock market. By 2025, Zomato became part of a larger company called Eternal Ltd. Today, Zomato is one of the largest food delivery companies in India and is known in many countries. Apart from food delivery, it also helps with grocery delivery offers monthly memberships, and helps people book event tickets.

Outside of Eternal’s day-to-day business operations, Goyal has been vocal about aspects of entrepreneurship and business culture. He has spoken openly about competitors in the food-tech industry, unfair comparisons with rivals and being an effective leader.

Albinder Dhindsa: The New Face at the Helm

Albinder Singh Dhindsa will take over Zomato’s reins when Goyal steps down in February next year. Dhindsa joined Zomato in 2014 and led the company’s global expansion efforts before eventually becoming CEO of Blinkit in 2022.

Dhindsa has since built Blinkit into India’s fastest-growing quick commerce business. The 35-year-old attributed Blinkit’s growth to its singular focus on product-led growth and customer satisfaction. He has also called for more sustainable growth in the nascent industry instead of value wars.

In a company statement, Dhindsa said he looked forward to continuing Eternal’s success with Goyal guiding him. “Eternal is poised for massive growth across our businesses. With our strong teams and continued investment in technology and capabilities, I look forward to continuing our success story across food delivery, quick commerce, supply chain and beyond,” he said.

Analysts speculated that Dhindsa’s appointment could mean Eternal looks to converge its businesses around its quick commerce vertical.

Market Reaction and Financial Backdrop

Eternal posted a consolidated profit after tax growth of close to 73 % year-on-year during its Q3FY26 results announced earlier this week. During the quarter, Zomato said food delivery volume momentum remained strong, as did demand for Blinkit services.

