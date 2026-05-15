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Alcohol, Knife and Warning: Mumbai man invites wifes lover for party, slits his throat in front of…

Alcohol, Knife and Warning: Mumbai man invites wife’s lover for party, slits his throat in front of…

A man in Mumbai invited his wife’s suspected lover to their home and slit his throat in front of her. The accused allegedly suspected the victim of having an affair with his wife.

Alcohol, Knife and Warning: Mumbai man invites wife’s lover for party, slits his throat in front of… | Image: X

Mumbai Shocker: A shocking incident has surfaced from Maharashtra where a 48-year-old man slit his wife’s suspected lover’s throat at his home in front of her. The incident took place on Wednesday in Mumbai where Bhimraj Omprakash Sharma invited Vikas Ashok Bhusare to his home for a drinking session and then brutally killed him in front of his wife. Sharma allegedly suspected the victim of having an affair with his wife.

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Whagt Exactly Happened?

According to police, Sharma, his wife and Bhusare consumed alcohol at his residence. During the gathering, Sharma warned the victim to stay away from his wife. During the brawl, the accused had reportedly told Bhusare, “Why do you keep coming to my house? Don’t come again.”

Man Repeatedly Stabbed Victim To Death After Argument Escalated

Police said that the verbal spat turned into a fight during which Sharma picked up a knife and started attacking Bhusare. The accused repeatedly attacked the victim with a knife until he died on the spot.

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After the incident, the accused fled the scene but cops tracked him down and nabbed him within three hours.

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Accused Suspected Wife’s Affair With Victim Despite Repeated Warnings

During interrogation, Sharma confessed to the crime and said that he suspected his wife’s alleged affair with the victim.

Police said that Bhusare had harassed the accused’s wife and had continued meeting her despite warnings.

A case has been registered against the accused and he has been presented before a district court. He has been remanded to police custody for further investigation.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

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