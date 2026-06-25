Alcohol smell not enough: What Delhi court said on accident claims, will it affect further judgements?

A Delhi tribunal has said that mere consumption of alcohol by a road accident victim does not establish contributory negligence.

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Alcohol smell not enough: What Delhi court said on accident claims, will it affect further judgements? | Image: X

‘Alcohol Smell Not Enough To Refuse Accident Claim’: Merely consuming alcohol does not prove that a road accident victim was negligent, said a Delhi tribunal on Wednesday. The tribunal made the remark while granting Rs 30.77 lakh compensation to Sachin Dhawan, who was injured in a road accident in 2018.

The tribunal said that the petitioner’s medical report showed that his breath smelled of alcohol.

However, police didn’t record the quantity of alcohol consumed by the petitioner at the time of the accident. The tribunal said that this alone does not establish that he was riding the motorcycle after consuming alcohol beyond the permissible limit.

“Even otherwise, merely because someone has consumed alcohol within or beyond the permissible limit does not entitle anyone else to drive his vehicle rashly and hit another person who has consumed alcohol. Mere consumption of alcohol by the victim does not per se establish contributory negligence,” the tribunal said.

Delhi High Court Grants More Time To Salim Pistol To File Reply On Bail Plea

On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court granted time to Salim Ahmed alias Salim Pistol to file a response on a plea challenging the order granting him interim bail.

It is alleged that he supplies illegal arms to gangs. He was granted interim bail in two criminal cases. Delhi police has challenged both orders.

The High Court on June 12 stayed the order of interim bail granted to Salim Pistol. He was granted bail in a case connected with gangster Hasim Baba.

Justice Vinod Kumar granted time to Salim Ahmed alias Salim Pistol’s counsel to file a reply. The matter has been listed for hearing on July 10.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Akhand Pratap Singh appeared for Delhi Police and had argued that respondent Salim Pistol is not only an accused in one case but is also involved in two MCOCA cases.

He had further submitted that the allegations against the Respondent are that he supplies arms and ammunition to the various syndicates and therefore, keeping in view the urgency of the matter, the order dated 06.06.2026 be stayed.

It was stated that the accused had already been granted bail in an MCOCA case. However, he has not yet been released from jail due to the present case.

After hearing submissions made by the SPP, the High Court had stayed the order, saying, “In view of the submissions made, the order dated 06.06.2026 passed by the learned Trial Court is stayed till the next date of hearing.”

Pistol got interim bail from June 10 to July 1 by the trial court after furnishing Rs 40,000 bail bond and two local sureties bond in the like amount.

Earlier, Karkardooma Court granted him interim bail under a MCOCA case on May 25, 2026.

(wiht ANI inputs)