Alert Bengaluru! Swiggy Instamart warehouse raided as Health Minister urges public to check details before buying

Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Minister U.T. Khader appealed to all consumers to check details on buying quick commerce sites.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/alert-bengaluru-swiggy-instamart-warehouse-raided-as-health-minister-urges-public-to-check-details-before-buying-8519844/ Copy

Swiggy Instamart raid (IANS image)

Bengaluru: In a matter of alert for the residents of Bengaluru, Karnataka Health Department officials has raided a Swiggy Instamart warehouse in Bengaluru as part of an ongoing statewide enforcement drive targeting the storage, relabelling and sale of expired food items and medicines. Addressing the media, Health and Family Welfare Minister U.T. Khader highlighted major seizures across the state and urged citizens to exercise caution. Here are all the details you need to know about the recent actions of Karnataka Health Department officials and the alert issued to consumers.

Health and Family Welfare Minister U.T. Khader highlights major seizures across state

“I appeal to people to check the expiry date before purchasing any product. Even if you find a small clue or something suspicious, please report it, because it can lead to uncovering a much larger issue,” he said. Khader said the department had introduced QR codes and barcodes to help consumers verify products and urged social activists to create awareness among the public by disseminating information about the system in public places.

“I appeal to social activists to take the QR codes and barcodes to the public and create awareness. They should come forward and help strengthen the system,” Khader said. He said continuous inspections and public participation were essential to prevent expired and mislabelled food and medicines from reaching consumers through online and offline channels.

The minister said officials had found medicines worth around Rs 45 lakh at dark stores in Hoskote and alleged that some of the products had been relabelled. The seized products have been taken into custody by the authorities, and further investigation is underway, a report by IANS news agency said.

Key Highlights

Warehouse Raid: Officials from the Food Safety Department and Drug Safety Department inspected a Swiggy Instamart facility in Bengaluru following reports of expired goods storage.

Massive Seizures: Expired food products and medicines worth approximately ₹3 crore have been confiscated across Karnataka over the past week.

Illegal Relabelling: Investigations revealed instances where expired food and pharmaceuticals were allegedly being relabelled for resale to unsuspecting consumers.

Public Advisory: Minister Khader urged all buyers to carefully verify expiry dates and product labels on food items and medicines before making purchases.

About the action against the so-called ‘peptide party’, Khader said he had received information through social media about the proposed event and immediately brought it to the notice of the Commissioner of the department. “Our officials also tried to register online by posing as customers to find out more about the event, but they were not allowed to register. The organisers were selectively allowing people to participate,” he said.