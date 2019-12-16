New Delhi: If you still haven’t linked your Aadhaar number with PAN or Permanent Account Number already, do it soon as December 31 is the last date to do so.

On Sunday, the Central Board of Direct Taxes in a public message said that the last day for linking PAN card and Aadhaar is December 31. Earlier, the last date for linking was fixed at September 30, but was later extended.

The message, which comes two weeks before the deadline, said it is mandatory to link your PAN with Aadhaar.

“Building a better tomorrow! To reap seamless benefits of income tax services, complete the vital link before 31st December 2019,” the department said.

Here’s a step by step guide to link PAN card to Aadhaar Card:

Log in to the e-Filing portal of the Income Tax Department portal, https://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/ , if you are not already registered.

, if you are not already registered. After you log in, a pop-up window will appear, prompting you to link your PAN card with Aadhaar card. Details such as name date of birth and gender will already be mentioned as per the details submitted at the time of registration on the portal.

If the details match, enter your Aadhaar card number and captcha code and click on the “Link now” button.

A pop-up message will inform you that your Aadhaar card has been successfully linked to your PAN card.

If you have a pop-up blocker active, you will have to go on the “Profile Setting” on the dashboard’s menu bar to click on “Link Aadhar” option.