Alert Delhi airport flyers! Multiple flights diverted as IGI airport flooded

Delhi airport flooded: In a matter of Delhi airport flyers, heavy rain lashed parts of the national capital on Friday afternoon, affecting flight operations. With the heavy rain seen across the nation

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भारत के 4 एयरपोर्ट टॉप 100 में

Delhi airport flooded: In a matter of Delhi airport flyers, heavy rain lashed parts of the national capital on Friday afternoon, affecting flight operations. With the heavy rain seen across the national capital, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more spells of rain during the night. The rain also affected flight operations at Delhi airport, with several domestic flights arriving from different cities delayed due to the weather conditions, media agency ANI said.

List of flights affected at IGI airport

The affected flights included those arriving from Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Port Blair. Rainwater also accumulated in several parts of the Indira Gandhi International Airport premises, as seen in the visuals.

Read more: PM Modi waits at Delhi airport for 45 minutes to ensure NEET students face no inconvenience

Watch video:

#WATCH | Delhi: Waterlogging witnessed at Indira Gandhi International Airport after heavy rainfall lashed the national capital. pic.twitter.com/vejJpM2W2l — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2026

Maximum and minimum temperature update for national capital

The national capital on Thursday recorded a maximum temperature of 34.9 degrees Celsius, 0.8 notches above the season average. The minimum temperature was 27 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain on Friday and Saturday. The air quality was recorded in the “satisfactory” category at 4 pm, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 74, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

(With inputs from agencies)