New Delhi: Residents of a housing society in Mumbai Kandivali area have claimed that they have fallen victim to a vaccination scam. According to the reports, 390 people received fake Covishield vaccine inside the society premises after few people came to vaccinate people as a part of vaccination camp at Hiranandani Estate Society on May 30.

Residents stated that a facilitator, Rajesh Pandey, got in touch with society committee members claiming to be a representative of Kokilaben Ambani Hospital. The vaccination drive was coordinated by one Sanjay Gupta, while a third person, Mahendra Singh, collected the money in cash from the society members.

Hitesh Patel, a resident of the housing society, said, "My son got himself vaccinated. For each dose, we paid Rs 1,260. After getting the vaccine, we did not receive any messages. I would like to point out that we were not allowed to take photos or selfies while getting vaccinated."