New Delhi: In order to minimize errors and inconvenience caused to citizens while booking a vaccinations slot, the CoWIN system has introduced a new feature of '4 digit security code' in the CoWIN application. The new feature will be effective from tomorrow i.e 8th May 2021. From tomorrow onwards, the vaccinator will ask beneficiary about his/her 4 digit code and then enter the same in the CoWIN system to correctly record the vaccination status.

According to the government, this new system will ensure that the data entries regarding vaccination status of a citizen, are recorded correctly and only for those who book online appointment and avail the services. Further, this will also reduce the opportunities of impersonation and wrongful use of flexibilities provided in CoWIN for facilitating vaccination coverage.

Here’s what you need to know about the new security update:

This feature will be applicable only for citizens who have done an online booking for a vaccination slot. The 4-digit security code will be printed in the appointment acknowledgement slip and will not be known to the vaccinator. The four-digit code will also be sent in the confirmation SMS sent to beneficiary after successful booking of appointment. The Appointment Acknowledgement slip can also be saved and shown from the mobile.

The government has also issued an advisory for citizens regarding the new update: