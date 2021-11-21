Dehradun: With an aim to curb pollution and improve the quality of air, the Dehradun administration would be imposing a fine of Rs 5,000 on burning plastic or garbage in the open. District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar on Sunday asked the Municipal Corporation and the concerned departments to make challans against those who burn garbage in the open.Also Read - Delhi School Reopening: Physical Classes To Remain Shut Till Further Orders Due To Pollution, Directorate of Education Makes Big Announcement

“During the review meeting regarding the air quality improvement action plan under the National Clean Air Program in Dehradun and Rishikesh city, I have directed for strict action against those who burn plastic and garbage in the open,” District Magistrate told ANI news agency. Also Read - Trucks Banned From Entering Delhi Till November 21. Details Here

Notably, Dehradun ranks 82nd in the cccc which were announced on Saturday. In the year 2020, the ranking of Dehradun city was 124th. Also Read - 69 pc Pollution in Delhi From Outside, Impossible to Curb Without Joint Action Plan By Centre: Govt

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the ‘Swachh Survekshan Awards 2021’ at New Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan. Indore was adjudged India’s cleanest city for the fifth time in a row in the Central government’s annual cleanliness awards while Chhattisgarh retained the first position in the state category.

The second and third positions in the ‘cleanest city’ category of the ‘Swachh Survekshan Awards, 2021’ were secured by Surat and Vijayawada, respectively.

Varanasi, represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha, has been adjudged the “cleanest Ganga town” while Bihar’s Munger and Patna have been ranked second and third in the category. Although Indore and Surat retained their positions in the ‘Swachh Survekshan Awards 2021’, Navi Mumbai lost its third spot to Vijaywada and was in the fourth position in the latest survey results announced by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry on Saturday.

President Ram Nath Kovind gave away the awards in presence of Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and others at an event here. The ministry said in the latest nationwide cleanliness survey, 4,320 cities were covered in 28 days, adding that over 4.2 core people had given their feedback.