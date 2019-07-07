Aligarh (U.P.): As many as 12 men were arrested in connection with illegal slaughterhouse after the police conducted a raid on the premises of a Hind Agro Factory in Aligarh, on Saturday.

A video surfaced, in which the 12 men, arrested by two constables, were seen walking on the streets with handcuffs, eating bananas and throwing the peels on the road.

SSP Aligarh Akash Kulhari: In a video the accused were seen having bananas while being taken to the jail by two constables. Civil Lines Circle Officer has been asked to investigate the matter. (06.07.2019) pic.twitter.com/lfvuqLfmGp — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 7, 2019

“Some slaughtered calves were found. 65 buffaloes were ready to be slaughtered. 65 two-wheelers, 14 four-wheelers and 1 truck have been seized. We got to know that they were given bananas and chana(chickpea),” said Anil Samaniya, Civil Lines Circle Officer.

Meanwhile, Aligarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Akash Kulhari said the Civil Lines Circle Officer has been asked to probe the matter.

“In a video, all accused were seen having bananas while being taken to jail by two constables. Civil Lines Circle Officer has been asked to investigate the matter,” Kulhari said.

Hind Agro Industries Limited has an abattoir-cum-meat processing plant at Aligarh, which is a joint venture of Hind Industries Limited, Government of Uttar Pradesh and assisted by Government of India.

(With ANI Inputs)