Aligarh: An outlet here has come under the scanner for not paying taxes and also not getting registered under the Goods & Services Tax (GST) Act.

Mukesh, the owner of the kachori shop by his name, claimed he wasn’t even eligible to register for GST. Talking to ANI on Tuesday, he said, “My shop was raided on June 20. My daily sale is around Rs 2000-3000. Modi ji had said that GST registration is required in turnover of more than Rs 40 lakh, my income is not even half of it. These people are threatening me now.”

However, Aligarh Commercial Tax Officer A K Maheshwari said, “Mukesh Kachori Bhandar was raided. It has been found that on the basis of their annual turnover, they neither pay tax nor they have registered their business under the GST Act. On investigation, it has been found that their income is more than 60 lakh.”

The shop is located in such a dingy lane near Seema Talkies that the commercial tax department had a tough time locating it.

Commercial Tax (Aligarh range) Deputy commissioner Ravindra Pal Singh Kauntiye said to a leading daily, “We had to search for the outlet. We conducted a recce by watching the turnout of customers at different timings. After making an assessment, we got a search warrant on June 21. During the survey, the seller himself gave out the details which indicated that his turnover was in lakhs of rupees.”

The team also assessed the volume of raw material, number of customers, fuel used to get to an estimate of Mukesh’s income.

Officials say Mukesh’s turnover may exceed Rs 1 crore. “Till March 31, businessmen having a turnover above Rs 20 lakh were required to have registration for the goods and services tax (GST) but from April 1, the limit has gone up to Rs 40 lakh. This ‘kachori’ seller, despite having a high turnover, had no GST registration,” Kauntiye pointed out.

“We have issued notice to Mukesh who has expressed readiness to have GST registration,” Kauntiye said. Interestingly, Mukesh doesn’t even figure among the top ‘kachori’ sellers of Aligarh.