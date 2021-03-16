New Delhi: A teenage girl was allegedly abducted and raped by a man when she stepped out of her house to relieve herself in Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place at midnight on Saturday in a village under the jurisdiction of Gangiri police station, about 50 km from Aligarh. Also Read - Man Slits Throat of 4-Year-Old Girl During Rape Attempt, Dumps Her Body; Shocked Father Kills Self

The girl, 15, had stepped out of her home around midnight when the accused, identified as Pushpendra, was circling in the area. He grabbed her, forced her inside his car and raped her. He even brandished a knife to threaten her if she raised an alarm.

The girl still cried for help and her uncle came rushing to rescue her, but the accused man stabbed him and fled the scene. The victim's uncle was left with minor injuries.

A complaint was lodged by the girl’s father. Barla circle officer (CO) Sumar Kanojia told the Times of India that an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of IPC and under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Further investigations are on to nab the accused.