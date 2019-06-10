New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Women has written to the Prime Minister demanding a death sentence for the accused in the murder case of a minor girl in UP’s Aligarh.

DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal wrote to PM Modi demanding death sentence for the accused in the murder of the girl. On June 2, the girl’s mutilated body was found in a garbage dump, three days after she went missing.

Earlier, Maliwal had tweeted about the crime as well, she wrote, “In a land where Nirbhaya is yet to get justice, what hope is for the little child? Law of death penalty has been made, yet to be implemented! Sick!”

Her 2.5 year old daughter brutally raped & murdered. Eyes gauged out & extreme injury inflicted. Govt arrested culprit but its enough? In a land where Nirbhaya is yet 2 get justice, what hope is 4 the little child? Law of death penalty has been made, yet to be implemented! Sick! https://t.co/2dFFEvCRcC — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) June 7, 2019



The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has anyway sought a report from the district administration.

The murder over the repayment of Rs 10,000-loan triggered a massive outrage on social media.

ADG (Law and Order) Anand Kumar was reported to have said, “The case will be fast-tracked. POCSO will also be included in the FIR.”

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh police have arrested four people in connection with the case. Reports have emerged that one of the accused had earlier been booked for raping his own seven-year-old daughter five years ago.

According to a leading daily, the man was accused of raping his daughter in 2014. He was arrested after a complaint was filed against him by a relative. However, he was granted bail a few months later, a police officer from Uttar Pradesh told the leading daily.

Further, a total of four previous cases are pending against the accused. These cases filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) include 376 (rape), 354 (assault with intention to outrage modesty of a woman) and 363 (kidnapping).