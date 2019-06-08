New Delhi: One of the accused in the Aligarh murder case was arrested for raping his own seven-year-old daughter five years ago, Indian Express reported.

According to the report, the man was accused of raping his daughter in 2014. He was arrested after a complaint was filed against him by a relative. However, he was granted bail a few months later, a police officer from Uttar Pradesh told the leading daily.

Further, a total of four previous cases filed under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), are pending against the accused. These cases include including 376 (rape), 354 (assault with intention to outrage modesty of a woman) and 363 (kidnapping).

On June 2, the mutilated body of the toddler was found in a garbage dump, three days after she went missing. The murder over the repayment of Rs 10,000-loan triggered a massive outrage on social media, with political leaders and celebrities tweeting their disgust and anger over the brutality of the crime. Some children also took out a candle-light march in Aligarh.

Police said the post-mortem examination had confirmed that the girl died due to strangulation.

The report shows no evidence of the sexual assault. However, a vaginal swab has been taken and sent to a forensic science laboratory to confirm this, police said.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has sought a report from the district administration.

Replying to questions from reporters in Lucknow, ADG (Law and Order) Anand Kumar said, “The case will be fast-tracked. POCSO will also be included in the FIR. As of now sexual assault is not ruled out.”

(With PTI inputs)