Aligarh: Five policemen, including a Station House Officer, were reportedly suspended on Friday for alleged delay in registering a case of a missing toddler who was brutally killed in Aligarh. The suspension of the police officers took place days after the girl’s mutilated body was discovered in a garbage dump in Uttar Pradesh.

The murder of the two-and-a-half-year-old girl has triggered massive public outrage. She was reported as missing from the Tappal township since May 30.

A case in this regard was registered by the Tappal police station officials on May 31, a day after she had gone missing. Two suspects have been arrested and police say the case is a fallout of a monetary dispute.

The suspects namely Zahid and Aslam have confessed to murdering the girl after her father failed to return Rs 10,000 he had borrowed from them, police said in a statement.

The post-mortem examination reveals that the toddler was strangulated to death. There was however no sign of sexual assault, though this cannot be ruled out at this stage, stated a report. ADG (Law and Order) Anand Kumar reportedly said, “The case will be fast-tracked. POCSO will also be included in the FIR. As of now, sexual assault is not ruled out.”

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights in New Delhi has sought a fact-finding enquiry report from the SSP. The Commission will issue directions to the concerned District Administration upon the receipt of the report.

Notably, the victim’s father, Banwarilal Sharma, had threatened to go on fast unto death, demanding the arrest of the accused’s family members who, he said, “colluded” in the crime. The SSP met him and persuaded him against sitting on fast. Security measures have been tightened at Tappal township, 50 km from the district headquarters after tension mounted in the area. The SSP had visited the area and urged residents to maintain public order, so that police can probe the case.

(With agency inputs)