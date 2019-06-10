New Delhi: In an editorial in its mouthpiece ‘Saamana‘, the Shiv Sena slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party by stating that slogans like ‘Beti Bachao’ seem hollow in the wake of the brutal murder of a toddler in Aligarh. “It is a kind of disability in our society. Atrocities against such innocents are still on. At such times, slogans like ‘Beti Bachao…’ seem hollow. This incident is a blot on humanity and lowers the dignity of society. We are shaken by this,” Sena, an ally of the saffron party said.

Comparing the murder case with that of the horrific Nirbhaya gang-rape case in Delhi in 2012, the Saamana editorial further said, “When the Nirbhaya gang-rape incident happened, there were people who did not let Parliament function and made the government at the time come out with strict laws to protect women. These people are now in power in Parliament and therefore, their responsibilities have increased. This (Aligarh murder case) is heinous and has numbed society. There is widespread anger. The pain that the child suffered is extremely unfortunate.”

On June 2, the body of the girl was found in a garbage dump in Aligarh. Police stated that the girl was abducted and killed in a revenge crime over a financial dispute between the victim’s father and the accused. The brutal murder of the two-year-old in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh has drawn widespread condemnation and outrage from politicos across party lines. While Congress president Rahul Gandhi asked UP police to ‘act swiftly to bring the killers to justice’, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi condemned the incident, calling it an “inhuman, unspeakable crime”.

Meanwhile, a case in this regard was registered by the Tappal police station officials on May 31, a day after she had gone missing. The two suspects namely Zahid and Aslam were arrested in the case. Both of them confessed that they murdered the girl after her father failed to return Rs 10,000 he had borrowed from them, stated the police.