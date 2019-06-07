New Delhi: Amid massive outrage over the brutal murder of two-year-old girl in Aligarh, the Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case.

“SIT formed under Superintendent of Police rural area (SPRA). Forensic science team, Special Operation Group (SOG) and a team of experts also in the SIT to conduct investigation on a fast track basis. POCSO Act will also be there in the case,” news agency ANI quoted Anand Kumar, ADG (Law and Order) as saying.

On June 2, the mutilated body of toddler was found in a garbage dump. Police had said that the girl was abducted and killed in a revenge crime over a financial dispute her father had with the accused.

Speaking to ANI, the mother of the victim requested PM Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to severely punish the accused. “We want death penalty for him. Otherwise if he comes out after 7 years, he will be emboldened even more. No action against accused will encourage them.”

Furthermore, she claimed that one of the accused had raped his own 4-year-old daughter, following which his wife left for her parents’ home.

Earlier in the day, Congress president Rahul Gandhi had asked UP police to ‘act swiftly to bring the killers to justice’. Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, on the other hand, condemned the incident, calling it an “inhuman, unspeakable crime”.

Taking to micro-blogging site, Rahul said,“The horrific murder of a little girl in Aligarh, UP has shocked and disturbed me. Hrow can any human being treat a child with such brutality? This terrible crime must not go unpunished. The UP police must act swiftly to bring the killers to justice.”

“The brutal murder in Aligarh is yet another inhuman, unspeakable crime against an innocent child. I cannot even begin to imagine the pain her parents must feel. What has become of us?” Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted.

Meanwhile, security measures at Tappal township, 50 kilometers from the district headquarters, have been tightened as a precautionary step after tension mounted there on Wednesday.