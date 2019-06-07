New Delhi: Noted Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar on Friday demanded public hanging for those involved in the brutal murder of a two-year-old girl in Tappal area of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh. “This case should be fast tracked in the courts by daily hearings . Any one can guess the inevitable and obvious verdict of any court on this most heinous crime possible . Wish he could be hanged publicly,” tweeted Akhtar.

Earlier on June 2, the body of the girl was found in a garbage dump. Police had said that the girl was abducted and killed in a revenge crime over a financial dispute her father had with the accused.

“The girl’s father told us that he had a money dispute with the accused who had threatened the former with dire consequences. We questioned him and it was revealed that the body was hidden at his associate’s house. The body was later found at the garbage dump,” a police official told news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, two people have been arrested by police so far for allegedly strangling the girl. The Aligarh Police said they will probe the murder under the National Security Act (NSA) and transfer the case to a fast track court. The case has drawn widespread condemnation and outrage.

“We are proceeding with it as an NSA case, we will try to get it to a fast track court. There is no mention of rape or acid in postmortem report. Two accused have been arrested, five police officials have been suspended,” Aligarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Akash Kulhary said.