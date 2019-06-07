New Delhi: The brutal murder of two-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh has drawn widespread condemnation and outrage from politicos across party lines. While Congress president Rahul Gandhi asked UP police to ‘act swiftly to bring the killers to justice’, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, on the other hand, condemned the incident, calling it an “inhuman, unspeakable crime”.

“The horrific murder of a little girl in Aligarh, UP has shocked and disturbed me. Hrow can any human being treat a child with such brutality? This terrible crime must not go unpunished. The UP police must act swiftly to bring the killers to justice,” tweeted Rahul.

On June 2, the body of the girl was found in a garbage dump. Police had said that the girl was abducted and killed in a revenge crime over a financial dispute her father had with the accused.

“The brutal murder in Aligarh is yet another inhuman, unspeakable crime against an innocent child. I cannot even begin to imagine the pain her parents must feel. What has become of us?” Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted.

Earlier in the day, noted Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar had demanded public hanging for those involved in the brutal murder of a two-year-old girl . “This case should be fast tracked in the courts by daily hearings . Any one can guess the inevitable and obvious verdict of any court on this most heinous crime possible . Wish he could be hanged publicly,”Akhtar had said on micro-blogging site Twitter.

Meanwhile, two persons have been arrested in connection with the crime. Senior Superintendent of Police Akash Kulhari said the girl went missing from Tappal township on May 31 and on June 2, police found her mutilated body in a garbage dump near her house.

“Post-mortem examination has not found any sign of sexual assault. The report confirmed death due to strangulation,” the police officer said.

The victim’s father has demanded that other family members of the accused be arrested as the crime could not have been carried out without their knowledge.He threatened that he would start a fast unto death if no further arrests were made.

Security measures at Tappal township, 50 kilometers from the district headquarters, have been tightened as a precautionary step after tension mounted there on Wednesday.