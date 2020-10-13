New Delhi: Two persons died on Tuesday and at least eight others were injured after an explosion occurred at a house near Delhi Gate in Khatikan area of Aligarh. The house came crumbling down while several adjoining residences were also damaged in the incident. Also Read - Amid Hathras Horror, Six-year-old Aligarh Rape Victim Succumbs to Injuries; Family Protests Demanding Arrest of Accused

According to reports, a gas cylinder exploded at a toy factory at Sarai Mian in Aligarh. At least a dozen people are said to be injured in the incident.

Aligarh: Two persons dead and eight inured after explosion at a house in Khatikan area near Delhi Gate; several adjoining houses also damaged in the incident. Rescue operation underway. pic.twitter.com/5lzSM3mfkH — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 13, 2020

Police and fire fighting officials, as well as several ambulances, have reached the spot. Rescue operation is underway.