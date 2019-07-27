New Delhi: Replying to supplementaries during Question Hour, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh said that there has been a reduction in number of vacancies in various departments of the central government. “There is a total vacancy of 6,83,823 in all departments of central government, out of which almost half 3,89,069, almost 4 lakh, were already in the process of being filled up in the beginning of the year,” Singh claimed and assured that all of 4 lakh vacancies in central government and PSUs, judiciary and Parliament will be filled up before March 2020.

Furthermore, he stated,”Filling up of vacancies in the government was a continuous process and efforts were being made to reduce them further. If you go by the vacancy figures, the percentage of the vacancy strength has been constantly reducing over the past five to six years. When this government came in, in the year 2013-14, ending March 31, 2014 before the government took over, the vacancy percentage was 16.2 per cent. The successive year it is 11.57 per cent. Then in 2015-16 it is 11.52 per cent, then in 2016-17 it is 11.36 per cent. In fact, the record is better in the central government than many of the states.”

Singh said the record in the central government was far better than Karnataka where he said it had gone down from 27.3 per cent in 2014-15 to 32.56 per cent in 2018-19. He also informed the House that steps to fill up almost 4 lakh vacancies in central government departments was underway and would be filled up by 2020.

The minister also pointed out that the Congress had claimed in its manifesto for the recent Lok Sabha polls that it will fill up the 4 lakh vacancies in the central government departments and the PSUs but it did not mention that the process for filling up the vacancies had already started during the last NDA regime.