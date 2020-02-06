New Delhi: Soon after the Ministry of External Affairs stated that more than 600 Indian nationals have been successfully evacuated from the coronavirus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday evening stated that all 645 evacuees from Wuhan have tested negative for the deadly virus. It further clarified that no new case has been reported so far.

“All 645 evacuated from Wuhan and kept in isolation at Army Base and ITBP camps test negative for coronavirus. No new case has been reported,” the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the MEA said that it has after a complex operation evacuated more than 600 Indian nationals from China.

“We have successfully carried out the evacuation of 640 Indian nationals and 7 nationals of the Maldives from 2 flights. These Indian nationals belonged to the city of Wuhan and nearby areas and did not show symptoms of any illness. It was a complex operation. We do appreciate the support and facilitation extended by the government of China during this exercise,” MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a press briefing.

As per updates from the MEA, these stranded people have returned to India on two special Air India flights from Wuhan last week and were subsequently sent to quarantine facilities in Manesar and Chhawla managed by the Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police respectively.

The MEA further had updates that 10 Indian nationals could not return after they failed the screening process.

“We got in touch with the Chinese authorities and sought their assistance to monitor their health and welfare. Our missions are in contact with them and we are exploring all possible options to ensure their safety and well being,” Kumar said.