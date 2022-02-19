New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate “Gobar-Dhan (Bio-CNG) Plant” in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore today. The plant is in line with PM Modi’s vision of creating “garbage-free cities” under the Swachh Bharat Mission Urban 2.0, according to the Prime Minister’s Office. The Mission is being implemented under the overarching principles of “waste to wealth” and “circular economy” for maximizing resource recovery – both of which are exemplified in the Indore Bio-CNG plant.Also Read - Breaking News LIVE: Encounter Underway Between Security Forces And Militants In J&K's Shopian

Also Read - India Objects to Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong's 'Nehru's India' Remark; Envoy Summoned

Here’s all you need to know about Indore’s Gobar-Dhan plant:

The plant has been set up on 15 acres of a trenching ground of the Indore Municipal Corporation in Devguradia area with an investment of Rs 150 crore through public-private partnership (PPP) mode. The plant is capable of producing 19,000 kg of Bio-CNG (compressed natural gas) per day from 550 tonnes of wet waste (of fruits, vegetables, raw meat, stale food, green leaves and flowers) and a part of this gas produced will soon be used to run 400 buses in the city. It is also expected to yield multiple environmental benefits like reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, providing green energy along with organic compost as fertiliser, as per PMO. The municipal body did not have to spend a single rupee but will earn Rs. 2.5 crore per year from the waste it sends to the plant, the Indore Municipal Corporation has claimed. The plant was to be built in 18 months but despite the challenges of Covid-19, it was completed in 15 months. Half of the total fuel produced at the plant will be provided to run public transport vehicles at ₹ 5/Kg less than the market rate, while the remaining will be made available in the open market. The project has been implemented by Indore Clean Energy Pvt Ltd, a Special Purpose Vehicle set up by Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) and Indo Enviro Integrated Solutions Ltd. (IEISL).

Also Read - PM Modi's 'Very Special Moments' At Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir During ‘Shabad Kirtan’ | WATCH