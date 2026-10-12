‘All anti-India gangs are joining hands’: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju makes big statement amid anti-CEC protests

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju slammed the opposition's protests against the Election Commission, criticizing attacks on constitutional authorities.

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Kiren Rijiju- File image

New Delhi: In a significant political development amid the ongoing anti-CEC protests in the country, Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday hit out at the Congress over its protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar and said protest is the right of every citizen but “brazenly abusing” constitutional authorities is deplorable. Alleging that the Congress is a directionless party, Rijiju said that all Anti-India gangs are joining hands, hinting at Cockroach Janata Party and Congress. The minister said that it needs a mature and committed leader to improve its electoral performance. For those unversed, the CJP and the Congress party led INDIA bloc are separately leading protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar for alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

What Union minister Kiren Rijiju said on protests?

In a post on X, the parliamentary affairs minister said, “Protest is the right of every citizen but brazenly abusing constitutional authorities is deplorable. Congress Party is direction-less now. But they can improve their numbers if they have a matured and committed leader who doesn’t enjoy spending 200 holidays in a year!”

In another post, Rijiju said he had earlier warned that the judiciary would be the Congress’ next target, accusing the party of seeking to undermine constitutional and democratic institutions.

“I had said it earlier, next target of the Congress Party is Judiciary. Congress wants to destroy all the constitutional and democratic institutions of India. All Anti-India gangs are joining hands. All patriotic Indians will also come together,” he said.

The remarks came after the Congress’ Kerala unit, in a now-deleted post on X, said, “Dear (CJI) Surya Kant, If law and order is not your domain, resign now. We will find your replacement who can handle it.”

Rijiju’s remarks came amid the ongoing protests by the Congress against Chief Election Commissioner Kumar and alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise.

On Monday, opposition leaders, along with hundreds of supporters and activists, undertook their “March for Democracy” to the Supreme Court and filed a joint petition against SIR and alleged poll irregularities, in another show of strength after a series of street protests over the “vote chori” charge.

(With inputs from agencies)