New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Sunday lambasted Narendra Modi-led government for the ongoing economic crisis in the country, claiming that ‘India’s economy has not yet recovered from the man-made blunders of demonetisation and a hastily implemented GST’. Furthermore, Singh held the “all-around mismanagement” by the Modi government responsible for the slowdown.



“The state of the economy today is deeply worrying. Last quarter’s GDP growth rate of 5% signals that were in midst of a prolonged slowdown. India has the potential to grow at a much faster rate but all-round mismanagement by Modi govt has resulted in this slowdown,” said the former Prime Minister in a video statement, days after the CSO showed that India’s economy expanded at its slowest pace in over six years.

He urged the government to put aside vendetta politics as ‘India cannot afford to continue down this path’. “It is particularly distressing that the manufacturing sector’s growth is tottering at 0.6%. This makes it very clear that our economy has not yet recovered from the man-made blunders of demonetisation and hastily implemented GST,” he stated.

“India cannot afford to continue down this path. Therefore, I urge the govt to put aside vendetta politics and reach out to all sane voices and thinking minds to steer our economy out of this man-made crisis,” he added.