‘All avenues for employment in India are closed’: Rahul Gandhi launches scathing attack on govt at ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ in Prayagraj

Rahul Gandhi stated that there were five avenues for employment in India, all of which have been shut down by the current central government. After years of hard work, exam papers would get leaked, yet students could not speak up due to fear. The youth of India confronted their fear and changed the country.

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New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, and engaged in a direct dialogue with students. Through the ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ event, he targeted the central government. Addressing the issue of employment, Rahul Gandhi stated that there were five avenues for employment in India, all of which have been shut down by the current central government. After years of hard work, exam papers would get leaked, yet students could not speak up due to fear. The youth of India confronted their fear and changed the country. You raised your voices—not with hatred, but with love.

India possesses a vast youth population; it holds the largest amount of data

Rahul Gandhi remarked that India possesses a vast youth population and holds the largest amount of data; without your data, AI holds no significance.

“You are charged fees for engineering and medical education, yet the resulting certificates are meaningless because they do not secure you employment”. Rahul stated that India’s 400 million energetic young people are its greatest strength. Neither the US, China, nor Russia can match the potential of India’s youth.”

Throughout the event, Rahul Gandhi interacted with the students and inquired about their challenges. The students detailed the problems arising from recruitment issues and exam paper leaks. Addressing the paper leak issue, Rahul Gandhi noted that out of every 1,000 young Indians, only 12 secure jobs.

“Your data is appropriated and sold to major corporations like Jio and Adani.” He emphasised that every young citizen is a source of India’s strength.

The five avenues for employment

Launching an attack on the central government, Rahul Gandhi stated that there were five pathways for youth employment in India, all of which have now been closed. The first was manufacturing; while the world sees ‘Made in China’ and ‘Made in Vietnam’ products, ‘Made in India’ is nowhere to be seen. Demonetization and GST have completely destroyed the manufacturing sector. The second avenue is ‘Startup India.’ The crucial aspect here is the provision of bank loans and financial support to students like you; yet, banks will not lend even a single rupee to people like you. These banks will grant loans only to the likes of Ambani and Adani, not to you.

‘Only one in 150 youths gets a job’

Rahul Gandhi stated that internships represented the third avenue, involving government jobs. “To reach this door, however, youth must contend with issues like paper leaks. Only one out of 150 youths makes it through that door; for every 150 candidates who take the exam, only one secures employment. The public sector, which employed 14 lakh youths a decade ago, has been privatised. Under this government, public schools and hospitals have been shut down. BSNL was sold off, and ports and airports were handed over to Adani; consequently, the public sector has stalled. The fifth and final avenue is private sector employment. However, this door, too, has been effectively shut due to AI. That is why you are experiencing such immense pain. I am speaking about the system. What is this system, and who runs it? It is a system where the child is yours and the pain is yours, but the wealth belongs to ‘them’”.