New Delhi: All centrally protected monuments, sites and museums across India that come under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will reopen for public from Wednesday, June 16.

The sites were closed in April due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India. However, with COVID cases declining, the ASI has decided to reopen the sites.