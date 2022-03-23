New Delhi: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday broke her silence on the controversial film ‘The Kashmir Files’, which is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley. Coming down heavily on the BJP-led Central government she accused it of promoting the movie with an intention of spreading communal divide in the society. Addressing the media, the PDP chief demanded the setting up of a ‘Truth and Reconciliation Commission’ to address the atrocities committed on minorities across the country.Also Read - IAS Officer Niyaz Khan to Get Notice From MP Govt Over Tweets on 'The Kashmir Files'

“I have not watched the film, but I have heard that a lot of violence and bloodshed is shown in it. I believe whatever happened with Kashmiri Pundits was very sad, and we feel that. But in Jammu and Kashmir, be it Sikhs, Hindus or Muslims, everyone has suffered the atrocities…People of Jammu and Kashmir came between the guns of our country and Pakistan. They were killed from both sides, and Kashmiri Pandits were also killed in this crossfire,” the former Chief Minister said. Also Read - The Kashmir Files Box Office Day 12: Vivek Agnihotri's Film Records First Drop, Reaches Close to Rs 200 Crore - Check Detailed Collection Report

Accusing the BJP of using the movie for political gains, Mufti said the way “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP are promoting the film, if they have dome something for Kashmiri Pandits the same way in past eight years, they would have been in better conditions.” Also Read - Pallavi Joshi on Why Bollywood Took 32 Years to Talk About Kashmiri Pandit Genocide - Watch Exclusive Interview

Mufti further claimed that the last time any aid was provided to the displaced Kashmiri Pandits was when her father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed was the Chief Minister of the erstwhile state during the UPA government at the Centre when Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister of India. “Whatever aid had been given to Kashmiri Pandits, it was done when Mufti Sahab was Chief Minister and when Manmohan Singh was Prime Minister. They were given employment packages. They were rehabilitated by being shifted from tents to flats. After that nothing was done for them,” she said.

Demanding the ‘Truth and Reconciliation Commission’, Mufti said, “There should be a forum where everything is discussed including atrocities on Muslims, Sikhs and Hindus. There should be discussions about Gujarat and Delhi riots, along with whatever happened in Jammu and Kashmir with Kashmiri Pandits, Sikhs and Muslims.”

Earlier today, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah also lambasted the BJP for promoting the film for political gains and said the film was far from reality and nothing but ”propaganda” to polarise the nation. He also suggested setting up of a ‘Truth and Reconciliation Commission’ headed by an ”honest” person to find out what had happened at that time.