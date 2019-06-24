New Delhi: Haryana Minister of transport KL Panwar, reacting to the reports of parole granted to Self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, said that all convicts are entitled to parole after two years.

“If a convict has good conduct in jail, it’s mentioned by the superintendent in his report to local police. It goes to Commissioner after verification who takes a final call,” said Panwar.

In a communique, the jail superintendent had mentioned that Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s conduct in the jail has been good and he has not violated any rule.

It is to be noted that Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh had appealed for parole, on Friday, to the Sunaria jail authorities stating that he wanted to farm his land in Sirsa.

Ram Rahim is currently serving a 20-year prison term in a rape case and working as a gardener in the jail.

A special CBI court in Panchkula, on January 17, had also sentenced the self-styled godman and three others to life imprisonment for the murder of journalist Ramchander Chhatrapati in October 2002.

According to ANI, the appeal was sent to the district administration which, in turn, had forwarded it to the Haryana government.