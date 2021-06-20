New Delhi: In a bid to tackle reports of the huge discrepancy in India’s coronavirus death figures, the Centre has submitted an 183-page affidavit to the Supreme Court promising that it will ensure all COVID-19 deaths are certified and take action against doctors who fail to comply with this rule. Reports have emerged from six states showing huge inconsistency in the fatality figures seen at morgues and crematoriums versus the deaths registered. Also Read - Can't Pay Rs 4 Lakh Compensation For COVID Victims & Exhaust All Disaster Funds: Centre Tells Supreme Court

“All deaths with a diagnosis of COVID-19, irrespective of co-morbidities, are to be classified as deaths due to COVID-19. The only exception could be where there is a clear alternative cause of death, that cannot be attributed to COVID-19 (e.g. accidental trauma, poisoning, acute myocardial infarction, etc), where COVID-19 is an incidental finding,” the affidavit filed from the MHA office stated. Also Read - Breaking News LIVE Updates, 20 June 2021: Tremors Felt in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh

Till now, the Centre only accounted for the deaths of COVID-19 patients that took place in hospitals. Those who died at home or even at the hospital parking lot before testing were not certified as Covid deaths, leading to a massive discrepancy in the figures that ran into lakhs. Also Read - Delhi Unlocks: Malls Wear Deserted Look, Markets Witness Overcrowding With Violation of Safety Guidelines

The biggest inconsistency was seen in Bihar, in a data analysed by NDTV, where some 75,000 people died of unexplained circumstances, with symptoms like that Covid. Other states including Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Delhi have also shown discrepancies in their death figures, amounting to 4.8 lakh excess deaths in these five states, as reported by NDTV.

In response to a PIL seeking “minimum standards of relief” and ex-gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh for the kin of all COVID-19 deceased, the Centre told the Supreme Court that taking such a step would mean exhausting all disaster relief funds and would be “unfair” to states that are already cash strapped.

“Utilisation of scarce resources for giving ex-gratia may have unfortunate consequences of affecting the pandemic response and health expenditure in other aspects and hence cause more damage than good,” the Centre told the apex court.

However, the Centre mentioned that it had already made huge payments for the needy and introduces many state and central government measures have been introduced for people dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.