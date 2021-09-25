New Delhi: A day after gangster Jitender Maan, aka Gogi, was shot dead in a crowded courtroom by alleged rival gang members, authorities on Saturday put jails in Delhi on high alert over apprehension of a gang war.Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown Update: Schools, Temples to Reopen From Next Month | Updated List of What's Allowed And What's Not Here

"In view of gangster Jitender Mann Gogi's shootout at Rohini Court yesterday, there is a possibility of a 'gang war'. Therefore, all Delhi jails, including Tihar Jail, Mandoli Jail and Rohini Jail, have been put on alert," a prison official was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Jailed gangster Jitender Gogi along with his three accomplices—Kuldeep Naan alias Fajja, Kapil alias Gaurav and Rohit alias Koi from Gurgaon was arrested last year under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) by Delhi Police's Special Cell. He was found operating freely from behind the bars.

The MCOCA proposal detailed 19 cases of murder and attempted murder, besides dozens of extortions, dacoities, carjackings and robberies. Gogi had started dealing in property after dropping out of school and taken to crime after his father’s death in 2010.

Gogi was involved in the killing of Haryana-based singer 22-year-old Harshita Dahiya, who was gunned down by assailants in 2017 in Panipat. He carried a bounty of Rs 6.5 lakh— a reward of Rs 4 lakh in Delhi and Rs 2.5 lakh in Haryana on his head.

Gogi and his associates were also accused of killing a local Delhi leader Virendra Mann in Narela. He had allegedly killed Mann in broad daylight by pumping 26 bullets inside his body. He had also hogged the limelight for allegedly demanding Rs 5 crore from a Dubai businessman from Tihar Jail.