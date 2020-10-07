New Delhi: After a prolonged closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, all weekly markets in Delhi have received permission to open with immediate effect after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) approved the Delhi government’s proposal. Till now, only two markets per day per zone were allowed, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal noted. Also Read - COVID-19 Fears on Rise, Delhi Markets, Bus Stands to Soon Turn Into Corona Testing Centres

“Cinema halls in Delhi will also be opened from October 15. They have to follow all the guidelines issued by the central government,” the Delhi CM tweeted. Also Read - Unlock 4: Weekly Markets in Uttar Pradesh to Remain Open on All Days Except Sunday

अब दिल्ली के सभी साप्ताहिक बाज़ार खुल सकेंगे। अभी तक केवल 2 बाज़ार प्रतिदिन प्रति ज़ोन की इजाज़त थी। गरीब लोगों को इस से काफ़ी राहत मिलेगी। 15 अक्तूबर से दिल्ली के सिनेमा हॉल भी खुल सकेंगे। उन्हें केंद्र सरकार द्वारा जारी सभी दिशा निर्देश पालन करने होंगे। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 7, 2020

The announcement comes as part of the ‘Unlock 5’ relaxations of the Union Home Ministry. However, due to Delhi’s history of a sudden spike of COVID-19 infections, as witnessed in the month of May and June, the government needs the assent of DDMA to impose any relaxations.

Meanwhile, cinema halls will open in the national capital with a 50 per cent capacity, along with swimming pools, entertainment parks and schools.

In the last 24 hours, the national capital reported 2,871 new cases of COVID-19, 35 deaths and 3,370 recoveries/discharges/migrations, taking the state’s total positive count to 2,98,107, including 5,616 deaths and 2,70,305 recoveries/discharges/migrations. Meanwhile, the active cases stand at 22,186.