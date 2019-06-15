New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that she has accepted all demands of the protesting doctors and requested medicos to resume their work as ‘ thousands of people are awaiting treatment’. “State govt is committed towards resuming normal medical services at the soonest. The incident on June 10 was unfortunate. We had continuously tried to reach a solution,” Mamata said while addressing a press conference in the evening. (LIVE Coverage on Doctors’ Strike)

Urging the doctors to resume duty, Mamata further asserted,”We never arrested a single person. We will not take any police action. Health services cannot continue like this. I am not going to take any stringent action. Let good sense prevail.” She added,”I do not want to invoke Essential Services Maintenance (ESMA) Act in the state. I want the junior doctors to resume work as we have accepted all their demands.”

Earlier in the day, the doctors, who struck work for the fifth consecutive day, refused to meet the chief minister and stuck to their stand that she would have to come down to NRS Medical College and Hospital to listen to their grievances.

“We want an urgent solution to this situation. We shall resume our duties as soon as our demands for proper security and safety at work place are met. We humbly request the Chief Minister to meet all of us at NRS Medical College and Hospital and discuss and implement all our demands at the earliest,” an statement issued by the agitating doctors read.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had also issued a fresh advisory to the West Bengal government over the ongoing strike by the doctors. In this advisory, the MHA had said it has received a number of representations from doctors, healthcare professionals and medical associations from different parts of the country for their safety and security in view of the ongoing strike by doctors in West Bengal. “It is requested that a detailed report be sent urgently on the representations and ongoing strike by the doctors,” the advisory read.

Notably, junior doctors in West Bengal are on a strike since Tuesday after two of their colleagues were attacked by the relatives of a patient who died at NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. One of them, Dr Paribaha Mukhopadhyay, who was critically injured and has been undergoing treatment at Kolkata’s Institute of Neurosciences. His condition is now said to be stable. Over 300 medicos across various state-run medical college and hospitals in West Bengal have resigned from their services.