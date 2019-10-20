New Delhi: On October 21 when Maharashtra and Haryana are hugging the limelight for Assembly polls, there are 53 bypolls for Assembly and Lok Sabah seats also happening in 17 states across the country on the same day.

When voting for polls and bypolls are happening on the same day, the counting of votes for both polls and bypolls will also be held on the same day that is October 24.

Campaigning for the bypolls to 51 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats in all 17 states have ended on Saturday. The campaigning for bypolls to Satara (Maharashtra) and Samastipur (Bihar) Lok Sabha seats also ended on the same day.

Assembly and Lok Sabha bypolls will take place in states such as Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh. The bypolls to the seats in these states necessitated for a number of reasons. However, there will be no bypolls for 15 seats in Karnataka as the election Commission has postponed it because the matter is pending before the Supreme Court.

Uttar Pradesh will witness a four-cornered contest on all seats with the BJP, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress trying their luck.

Voter will on Monday decide the fate of 35 candidates in two Assembly constituencies — Vikravandi and Nanguneri — in Tamil Nadu.

All preparations have been done for the bypolls to two assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh. A total of 202 polling stations — 113 in Pachhad and 89 in Dharamshala — have been set up in the state.

Around 7.68 lakh voters will decide the fate of 33 candidates in the four assembly segments of Punjab. In Bihar, nearly three million voters will exercise their franchise to elect from among 51 candidates.

Below is the list of state going for Assembly bypolls:

1. Arunachal Pradesh (1)

Khonsa

2. Assam (4)

Ratabari

Jania

Rangapara

Sonari

3. Bihar (5)

Kishanganj

Simri Bakhtiarpur

Daraunda

Nathnagar

Belhar

4. Chhattisgarh (1)

Chitrakot

5. Gujarat (6)

Tharad

Kheralu

Amraiwadi

Lunawad

Radhanpur

Bayad

6. Himachal Pradesh (2)

Dharamshala

Pachhad

7. Kerala (5)

Manjeshwar

Ernakulam

Aroor

Konni

Vattiyoorkavu

8 Madhya Pradesh (1)

Jhabua

9. Meghalaya (1)

Shella

10. Odisha (1)

Bijepur

11. Puducherry (1)

Kamraj Nagar

12. Punjab (4)

Phagwara

Mukerian

Dakha

Jalalabad

13. Rajasthan (2)

Mandawa

Khinwsar

14. Sikkim (3)

Poklok

Martam

Gangtok

15. Tamil Nadu (2)

Vikravandi

Nanguneri

16. Telangana (1)

Huzurnagar

17. Uttar Pradesh (11)

Gangoh

Rampur

Islas

Lucknow Cantt.

Govindnagar

Manikpur

Pratapgarh

Zaidpur

Jalalpur

Balha

Ghosi

Lok Sabha bypolls:

Samastipur, Bihar

Satara, Maharashtra

Bypoll on the Samastipur seat was necessitated due to the death of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan’s younger brother Ramchandra Paswan, while that on the Satara was necessitated as NCP’s Udayanraje Bhosale joined the BJP after resigning from Lok Sabha last month.