New Delhi: Expressing happiness over Dushyant Chautala and Jannayak Janata Party’s achievement in the recently concluded elections, father Ajay Chautala, who walked out of Tihar jail in a furlough for 14 days on Sunday, said Dushyant established the organisation in just 11 months.

Delhi: Jannayak Janata Party Chief Dushyant Chautala’s father Ajay Chautala released from Tihar Jail after been granted furlough of 14 days. Ajay Chautala says,”Dushyant has established the organisation in just 11 months.” pic.twitter.com/PHgbngUkXF — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2019

“A son is known by his father’s name only. The efforts taken by the part workers have flourished today on an auspicious occasion. Dushyant does not take any decision before taking my advice and web he met me before forming the alliance, I gave my nod for the same,” he said.

Ajay Chautala along with his father Pm Prakash Chautala has been in Tihar jail after they were convicted in a scam of illegal recruitment on January 16, 2013. A Delhi court found them guilty of recruiting 3,206 junior basic teachers 12 years ago, illegally. They had tampered with the selection list of teachers. They also took bribed from teachers.

Following a family feud in 2018, Dushyant started JJP as a breakaway faction of the Indian National Lok Dal. Though the party didn’t put up an impressive show in the Lok Sabha Elections, JJP and Dushyant became the kingmaker in the Assembly election after a hung mandate. With JJP’s support, the BJP has staked claim to form the government and the swearing-in ceremony will take place today.

While ML Khattar will be sworn-in as the CM, Dushyant Chautala will become the deputy CM. Father Ajay Chautala is likely to be present in the ceremony.

However, the BJP-JJP alliance will not be smooth-sailing as Dushyant Chautala’s entire campaigning revolved around criticising the BJP government. His joining the hands with the BJP to catapult into power has irked many JJP leaders.

Haryana’s ruling BJP which emerged as the largest party in the Assembly Elections 2019 needed six more MLAs for a majority. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the BJP for granting Ajay Chautala a two-week furlough. BJP’s “corruption-washing machine” is on, she tweeted quoting a news report.